Madison County Government announced today the County Road Department will be launching a Winter Storm Debris Removal program. The program will be part of a reimbursable event in coordination with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a response to the Emergency Declaration declared by Judge Executive Reagan Taylor on Feb. 10.
"Without a doubt this year’s winter storm took a toll on many Madison Countians with large amounts of property damage most of which was in the form of downed trees,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “We are pleased to be able to provide citizens with an option for curbside tree removal thanks to funding through FEMA. As I am sure everyone can appreciate, the curbside program require extensive coordination as well as compliance with the federal laws so we ask that citizens be patient with our staff as they work to address everyone’s pickup needs.”
In order to have debris picked up, residents must schedule an appointment in advance. Appointments will be taken in three (3) rounds. The round selected will determine the citizens pickup window.
Pickup appointments will be received Feb. 25-April 15, either via the county’s website atwww.madisoncountyky.us or by contacting the Road Department’s Solid Waste Division at (859) 624-4709.
Pickup Requirements
Prior to scheduling, residents must ensure their pickup will meet the following criteria as is set by FEMA guidelines:
* The address must be located in the unincorporated areas of the County (if a citizen is unsure if they reside in the county or not, visit www.madisoncountyky.us/map).
• The address must be a residential property (no commercial properties will be accepted).
• Debris must be accessible from the road or curb. County employees are not authorized to leave the County right-of-way to retrieve debris on private property.
• All debris must be present on the first day of the Pickup Window.
• Residents can schedule only one pickup for debris. Once debris is picked up, there will be no additional appointments or pickups scheduled at that address.
• Debris pick up area must be cleared of all vehicles, mailboxes, and obstacles.
• Debris is defined as natural tree debris (trunks, limbs, and branches).
No Drop Off Locations Madison County will not be hosting a drop off location for citizens. Pick up is the only removal provided for this event.
Alternative Disposal Methods Those that do not wish to use the pickup service but want to dispose of their debris may safely due so by either taking the debris to the landfill or having a controlled burn on their personal property. To reduce false alarm calls to the Madison County Fire Department, please contact the nonemergency line at 911 at 859-624-4776. Anyone with debris burning safety questions may contact the Madidson County Fire Department at 859-624-4774.
