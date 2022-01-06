The Madison County Road Department will be assisting residents with the clean-up of debris after an EF-1 tornado struck sections of the county, mainly the Union City area on New Year’s Day.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor declared a State of Emergency on Sunday. In response, the county road department is launching a “Tornado Relief Debris Removal” program. The road department will pick up tree debris Jan. 10-31.
“There is no doubt the tornadoes that ripped through northeast Madison County, specifically the Union City area caused large amounts of property damage much of which was in the form of downed trees,” Taylor said. “We are pleased to be able to provide citizens with an option for curbside tree removal in Union City to help with their cleanup. As I am sure everyone can appreciate, the curbside program requires extensive coordination, as well as compliance with the federal laws so we ask that citizens be patient with our staff as they work to address everyone’s pickup needs.”
The National Weather Service and Madison County EMA confirmed a tornado with sustained winds of 105-110 miles per hour began in the vicinity of Lexington Road, moved across the Eastern Bypass and settled in Union City last Saturday. The areas of Noland Road, Walker Parke Road and Doylesville in the Union City area received the most damage from the third tornado that has have been confirmed in Madison County during the past three weeks.
The path of the tornado was determined to be approximately 1.6 miles. The tornado also struck the western part of Estill County on the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.