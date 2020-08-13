The Madison County School Board shifted gears and opted to delay in-person return to classes during a meeting Thursday night in Richmond.
The board set the return date for Aug. 26 recently, with an in-person option but decided to delay students returning to the classroom until a mandate set forth by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is lifted on Monday, Sept. 28. A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state resulted in a recommendation from Beshear to delay classroom instruction until Sept. 28. The first day of school has been set for Sept. 2.
The board decided to delay in-person classes under advisement from legal counsel and following a meeting with the Kentucky Department of Education on Thursday. Students will choose between Option 2 (interactive distance learning) and Option 3 (independent distance learning) for the first few weeks of school. Students who chose in-person instruction “will be contacted beginning next week with further details for the start of school.”
“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this decision causes the majority of families in our community,” Madison County Schools said on its Facebook page. “And we hope you all know how immensely disappointed we are to postpone in-person instruction.”
The school system added that is remains “committed to our belief that in-person instruction is what is best for kids, especially after being isolated for such a long period of time. We will continue to prepare to have students in the buildings as quickly as possible and will welcome them with the same enthusiasm no matter what date the calendar reads.”
“Thank you for your support as we make these extremely difficult and often unfair decisions. We are so grateful for this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.