The Madison County Board of Education remains hopeful an in-person graduation ceremony can be held this summer or early fall for the Class of 2020 at Madison Southern and Madison Central High School.
The district “intends” to have graduation ceremonies July 17 and 18 for the time being. The location of the graduation ceremonies has yet to be announced by the school district. Madison Southern’s graduation date is tentatively set for July 17.
The school district posted a video saluting its senior class last Friday and is available on several social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
Madison Southern had a drive-thru ceremony for seniors on May 20.
