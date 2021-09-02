The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a phone scam circulating within the county.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, the call is shown coming from (859) 623-1511, which is the Madison County Sheriff’s Office phone number. The caller is asking for a returned call to number (859) 999-8969 regarding documents at the sheriff’s office. Upon call back, the unknown man answers identifying himself as “Officer Josh Petry”.
This is a scam call. Do not send any money or provide any personal information.
If you have been a victim of this or another phone scam please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or visit the Kentucky Attorney General’s website.
