Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Collision
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an injury
collision Wednesday, June 2, 2021 around 4:30 a.m. on Battlefield
Memorial Highway (US 421).
Deputies arrived on the scene and located one victim as a result of
the collision.

The initial investigation indicates Thomas Boshears was traveling
south on a motorbike when the bike became disabled.  Boshears stopped
to work on the mechanical issues when he was struck by an unknown
vehicle traveling south.  The unknown vehicle continued south bound
failing to stop.

Thomas Boshears, 19 years old of Berea was pronounced dead at the
scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

The collision remains under investigation by Madison County Sheriff
Deputy Adam Quiles.  Anyone with information regarding this collision
is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at
859-623-1511 or by contacting Madison County 911 at 859-624-4776.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Madison
County EMS, The Kentucky State Police, Madison County Coroner’s
Office, and the Red Lick Fire Department.

