Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Friday when he announced a historic $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors and a manufacturer. The agreement will return $483 million to the Commonwealth for programs to address the opioid epidemic.
The agreement settles claims with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson for the companies’ roles in fueling the opioid epidemic. The distributors are expected to start releasing funds to a national administrator in April, and money will begin to be distributed to Kentucky and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.
Taylor worked closely with Cameron, the General Assembly and other local government officials from around the State to ensure the Commonwealth received maximum funding from the settlement. These efforts led to the passage of HB 427 in 2021. As a result, the Commonwealth and its local governments will receive the maximum of $483 million over a period of 18 years.
“I am grateful to stand here today, alongside Attorney General Cameron and my fellow Kentuckians, who have and continue to fight tirelessly to ensure Madison County gets its fair share of the settlement funds," he said. "This settlement does not make the drug epidemic go away. It does not replace or even begin to make up for the damage and devastation opioids has caused to Madison and other counties across the Commonwealth.
"It has been the root of so many issues in Madison County: our detention center overcrowding, the impact on our first responders, demand on our health care system, the impact on our workforce, and the fracture of homes and families, to name a few. Finalizing the settlement today, is a huge step to combat the drug epidemic through substance abuse treatment and prevention, but more importantly, it sends a clear message to drug manufacturers that we in Madison County and Kentucky will continue to fight and not allow those actions to go unchecked."
Kentucky’s share of the settlement will be distributed according to the terms of House Bill 427, which provides that local governments will receive 50 percent of all proceeds from the settlement, and the Commonwealth will receive the remaining 50 percent. The local financial distribution of the settlement is based on the impact of the drug epidemic to each County including things like number of opioids distributed, overdose deaths, and the number of residents being treated for opioid abuse.
In addition to the settlement funds, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:
• Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
• Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
• Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
• Report and prohibit shipping of suspicious opioid orders.
• Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
• Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson is required to:
• Stop selling opioids.
• Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
• Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
• Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
In the coming months, Judge Taylor will begin working with local leadership to develop a plan that can utilize these settlement funds to maximize their impact.
“We know this settlement will not undo the devastation we’ve experienced in Madison County, nor will it fix the problem," he said. "As I have said many times, this is a community problem and not one that any single group or agency can tackle alone.
"We must work together to combat this drug epidemic. Working alongside our County Attorney, Jennie Haymond, Commonwealth Attorney David Smith, our local judges in District and Circuit Court, law enforcement, and our local healthcare experts, we can use this settlement to work to improve things for our citizens and focus on solutions. Baptist Health’s recent investment in expanded behavioral health care is a step in the right direction. My desire is to use this as another opportunity to build a better Madison County."
