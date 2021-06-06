The names of six victims, including a Madison County woman involved in a fatal collision caused by a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Saturday were released on Sunday.
The head-on crash occurred at or near mile marker 104 in Fayette County at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday after Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County, driving a dark vehicle, collided with a white car driven by Catherine Greene, 30 of Owen County, Caudill was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when the accident occurred.
Caudill died at the scene, while Karmen Greene, 9, a passenger in the white vehicle, also was found deceased at the scene. Catherine Greene, Santanna Greene, 11, Brayden Boxwell, 5, and Jack Greene, 2, were transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where they all later died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Police responded to a call of a driver going the wrong way on the interstate at 12:23 p.m. and northbound lanes were closed for hours after the crash. Interstate and detour traffic was backed up for hours in Madison and Clark Country before I-75 re-opened at approximately 4:45 p.m.
