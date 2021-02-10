Madison Southern senior Samantha Cornelison continues to pile up the points as she is nearing the all-time school points record of 2,326 set by Briana Lanham. The latter played for the Lady Eagles from 2010-2016. Also, Cornelison has recorded 685 rebounds, according to Coach Josh Curtis.
School athletics director Jay Simmons says her rebounding totals have her second on the school’s all-time in total rebounds in Lady Eagles’ history.
Last Friday, Cornelison led Southern to a 52-36 win at Lafayette by scoring 14 points. In doing so, she passed the 2,000 point mark for her career, bringing her career total to 2,004 as of last Friday.
This season, Cornelison is averaging 19.1 points a game (as of Feb. 5) and connecting on 41.5 percent of her shots from the field.
Southern also received outstanding play from Lacie Parks, who nearly recorded a double-double against Lafayette, scoring nine points while grabbing nine rebounds.
Macie Daniels added seven points, while Reece Estep finished with six points and nine boards. Hadley French tossed in five points, whereas Bella Moberly and Tara Wooten finished with four points and one point, respectively.
Covid-19 has cost the Lady Eagles (10-2) a handful of games, including this Friday’s home matchup with Scott County.
Southern is scheduled to return to action Saturday at 2 p.m. when it hosts Woodford County.
Eagles return to court, top Franklin County
Coming off Covid quarantine, the Madison Southern Eagles (3-6) is hoping to turn things around and get on a roll. The Eagles, who have not played since its Jan. 26 loss to North Laurel, traveled to Franklin County Tuesday night and came away with a 56-48 victory.
Jay Rose led Southern with 19 points and six rebounds. Trent DeVries added 16 points, while Brett Erslan finished with 11 points and eight boards.
Coach Austin Newton said the situation has been difficult as his team has been limited in what they can do since the Jan. 26 game.
“We’ve been able to practice about one and a half times in the last 12 days because we have been in quarantine,” he said. “It’s very frustrating, but we know we aren’t the only ones dealing with it.”
