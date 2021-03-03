The Madison Southern Eagles trip to Corbin ended in with a 73-63 loss to the Redhounds on Feb. 25.
Brett Erslan led the Eagles (8-9) with 17 points. Trent DeVries finished with 11 points, while Blake Simpson added 10 points.
The next night, the Eagles forced 26 turnovers en route to a 73-40 pasting of Western Hills in Frankfort.
DeVries’s 19 points lead Southern in the win. Erslan added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Zach Hudson finished with 10 points.
The Eagles returned home Monday and came away with a 73-62 win over Central Kentucky Homeschool.
DeVries lead Southern with 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jay Rose finished with 15 points, while Simpson added 11 points in the win.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles had little trouble picking up a 65-45 road win at Bourbon County.
Samantha Cornelison scored 20 points, while pulling down nine rebounds to pace Southern. Hadley French added 12 points in the win, while Lacie Parks and Macie Daniels finished with eight points. Reece Estep added seven points while pulling down 14 rebounds.
On Saturday, Paul Lawrence Dunbar needed overtime to knock off Southern, 56-51.
Cornelison finished with 15 to lead Southern. Estep finished with a double-double, 11 points, and 11 rebounds. Parks and Daniels finished the game with eight points each.
