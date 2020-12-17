Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor spoke for the Fiscal Court Tuesday in expressing concern for First District Magistrate Larry Combs, who Taylor said has been sidelined from attending virtual court meetings due to health issues.
“Larry has been in the hospital for about three weeks now,” said Taylor. “I’ve been in communication with him through his daughter. He’s been struggling, and he appreciates everyone’s prayers and support very much. I know that’s what he would have wanted me to let everybody know.”
At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Magistrate John Tudor said a separate prayer for Combs and his family before the usual pre-meeting prayer, and he mentioned Combs again during the magistrate comments section of the meeting.
“I just want to ask all of our citizens to keep Magistrate Larry Combs in their prayers during this holiday season,” Tudor said. “Larry needs our prayers right now, and I look forward to him coming back and being with us as soon as possible.”
The court amended its agenda to consider two resolutions related to voting equipment and software, then unanimously approved the purchase of 120 digital voting machines and software from Election Systems and Software, LLC.
The county currently has 50 of the machines, which allow voters to use touch screens to select candidates. The device then prints out a card that is deposited into the ballot box. The machines are being purchased with $547,000 in grant funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life Grant, secured with the help of the county’s grant consultant Tom Webb.
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger explained the new equipment will allow for a more efficient system. “What this has enabled us to do is go to all Express Vote machines in the county,” Barger said. “We won’t have any more preprinted ballots, which saves a ton of money. These machines don’t allow mistakes. You proof read your ballot and make sure it’s the way you want it before you ever print it out on that card.”
Barger noted that without having to use preprinted ballots in the future, the county stands to save tens of thousands of dollars each election. “We’re going to be the only county in the state that’s doing this.
“We will be on the front edge of the most convenient, secure voting process in the state of Kentucky after we do this,” Barger said. The court approved the resolution unanimously.
Also unanimously approved was a related agreement with CR Daniels Inc. to purchase Ready Vote Carts for $107,000. Barger said the carts are a cheaper option than buying voting booths, privacy screens, and other amenities.
In other developments, Ethan Witt addressed the court on behalf of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. Witt noted the CKRA is gearing up for the construction of a $3 million for flight training facility for the Eastern Kentucky University Aviation program.
Witt noted there are currently efforts in the Kentucky legislature to change state statue to allow EKU’s flight program to have an official interest in the airport, along with the three Madison County local governments. EKU is the operator of the facility, and a change in law will enable the airport to become eligible for a wider range of public funds. Judge Taylor vowed to introduce a resolution supporting the proposed change in the Kentucky statute.
In other news, the court heard the first reading of a zone change for 2761and 2725 Lexington Road in Richmond from UC-7 agricultural to UC-3 neighborhood commercial. The properties are near the intersection of Clay Lane and U.S. 25, officials said. The ordinance comes up for a second reading on January 12.
The court also unanimously approved a budget amendment for road repairs on Carver’s Ferry Road and Stoney Run Road. The amendment enables the court to accept $223,019 in state transportation cabinet funds.
In personnel news, Drew Alexander and Shannon Pennington were appointed to the Madison County Planning Commission. Steve Tussey was reappointed to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport Board, and Willie Willis was reappointed as Madison County Road Supervisor. Firefighter Chandler Clark was promoted to Firefighter II and Firefighter Matthew Frost was promoted to Firefighter IV.
Additionally the court voted to spend $480,000 in CDBG funds for the Kit Carson Commons Project on the EKU campus. A contract with for CSEPP with Everbridge was renewed for a mass notification system for $29,500. The service notifies other agencies to report to EOC during an emergency event, and can contact homeowners regarding emergencies via landlines. Residents wanting notifications via cell phones can add their numbers to the list, which can be found on the Madison County website under the EOC/CSEPP link. Another contract was approved was for AMK Design and Optimization for optimization of emergency communication systems.
The next meeting of the court is Jan. 12, 2021.
