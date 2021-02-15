LOUISVILLE (KT) — Most of Kentucky is under a Winter Storm Warning, for heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, all of which is expected to impact the state through Tuesday.
Berea, Madison County and the far east and southeast is under an Ice Storm Warning, with Winter Weather Advisory for a few counties along the Virginia and Tennessee borders where freezing rain will be the main culprit.
John Gordon, the Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service Louisville office says there will be two separate waves, “With a light respite late Monday morning and early afternoon, before we really get crunched Monday evening.”
He says the dividing line between the area of heavy snow and ice will extend primarily from Bowling Green, through Lexington and on to Ashland.
North and west of that line they are forecasting a total of six to eight inches of snow by Tuesday, however some areas will have isolated accumulations of 10-12 inches. South and east of that line where more ice than snow is expected, some areas could see a half inch or more of ice, similar to the most recent winter storm.
Gordon says when the storm exits Kentucky on Tuesday, very cold conditions are expected. “I think Tuesday night may be one of the coldest nights we’ve had in a while, in the single digits, possibly close to zero.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews plan to concentrate on maintaining mobility on interstates, parkways and highly traveled routes, when the next round of wintry weather rolls in.
The potential for more downed trees and power lines adds to the hurdles crews will navigate as they assist with tree clearing operations to remove debris from roads. Northeastern crews continue to work on tree removal and road clearing activities following last week’s storm.
“We took advantage of the break in the weather this weekend to replenish salt inventories in our highway district maintenance facilities,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our crews will be working tirelessly to clear roads of snow, but ice poses serious challenges and risks to highway safety; so I continue to urge Kentuckians to restrict travel as much as possible.”
The Transportation Cabinet also reminds Kentuckians if you must be on the roads, to treat a dark traffic signal as a four-way stop, reduce driving speeds and wear your seatbelt.
Kentucky could see more of the same, Wednesday into Thursday, according to Gordon. “A mixture of snow, sleet, freezing rain, across the state. There is a lot of uncertainty, the spread in the data is pretty high, there is also the effect of having snow and ice already in place, which will affect the storm that is coming out of the West Coast now. Some of it could be heavy.”
He noted that the eastern parts of the state that receive more ice than snow, should get more liquid out of that next system. “I think there will be significant flooding on the eastern side of the state, into the weekend.”
Gordon added, there will be a bit of a warm-up after the Wednesday and Thursday system, which could add to the flooding threat especially in the east.
