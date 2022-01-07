“
It is finished.” Yes, you may have read this message in the Bible. They were the last three words that Jesus spoke hanging on the cross. My devotional reminded me of these three words one morning.
Yes, 2021 is in the rear-view mirror. It has been a year of change in my life. First, I moved back to Madison County. A dear friend of almost 50 years passed away. Another life-long friend had double lung transplant and is doing quite well. The social security checks keep coming, and they make me thankful.
I moved into a new residence which was a blessing. Another dear friend of the family passed away and has gone to her heavenly home. Celebrated many birthdays for family members and dear friends. I have watched my family celebrate Advent again. I have been watching a brother go downhill, and it hurts.
Life is full of constant change. You can view the changes with a positive mindset or a negative mindset. Hopefully, you will choose the positive viewpoint and be there for your family and friends. Everyday is a challenge of some sort. Embrace the challenge and enjoy the ride.
Ask for forgiveness and lend a hand to a neighbor. Stop and watch the sunrise or sunset. Listen to the birds and a baby’s cry. Share a piece of cake with a friend. Pay for a stranger’s meal and make them thankful. Stop and smell the roses.
Call you mother, father, brother, or sister. Don’t wait another moment to tell someone that you care. Pray for peace in the world and our community. Help someone who is down on their luck.
Make 2022 one to remember and make memories. Take a picture. Smile and say thank you. Call someone and make them smile. Don’t be a Debbie Downer and a Frowning Fred.
Be thankful that 2021 is finished and embrace 2022. Make Madison County a haven of friendship and remember those in need, especially our neighbors to the west who lost everything in the devasting tornadoes.
Oh yeah, looking forward to the opening of Bucee’s! Happy New Year to all!
