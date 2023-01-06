I rarely make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
In the past, I have been on a road trip covering Kentucky in a bowl game around New Year’s Day. I’ve celebrated the new year in Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, Memphis and never consumed a drink. It’s just not my style on the last day of the calendar year or any other day for that matter and I still have a good time. That is, if I’m still awake at midnight.
The older I get the earlier the day begins. That’s been the trend and I can’t tell you at what age it really began.
During those times I wasn’t on the road, I enjoyed going out to dinner with mom and the rest of the family and we did that this year. I covered the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game as opposed to making the trip to Nashville. It’s hard to be two places at once and at the same time.
It was nice being home this year, too.
Rhonda and I like to visit the movie theater on New Year’s Day but decided to wait until Tom Hanks’ new flick comes out this weekend before taking advantage of a Cinemark gift card that I bought her before she re-gifted it to me. It’s in my possession now, but since I bought it for her originally, I’ll have to buy the drinks and popcorn when we finally get to the movies.
We did celebrate the new year by going to church and eating our New Year’s Day meal of country ham, black-eye peas, turnip greens, cabbage and cornbread.
That’s a meal that Rhonda and I began early in our marriage and have continued for more than two decades. It’s not always been that way.
When I was growing up, we always went to church on New Year’s Eve and attended “watch night” service. I’m not sure if many churches do those type of services anymore, but I can remember those four- and five-hour services. Most of the time, dad would invite a singing group to perform and opened the microphone for others to sing if they wished, but the main thing was praying the old year out and the new year in.
As a child, I started out with good intentions, but usually fell asleep in the pew an hour or two into the service. Later, I can remember playing music for most of those church services and looking forward to eating breakfast after church was over.
As I grow older, the less I prefer being on the road late at night for fear of the other driver.
Now that another year has passed, it’s time to focus on 2023.
