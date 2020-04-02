Like most people, Red Lick resident Lesha McIntosh is aware there’s a lot of fear about the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of being ruled by fear, however, McIntosh drew on her faith and used her talent as a seamstress to help others, and with the assistance of friends, she’s completed nearly 1,000 masks to be used by medical personnel and people at risk.
“That was my purpose, just to give somebody an ounce of comfort,” McIntosh said. “God says use your talent. I’m a quilter, and it took off from there.”
It all started a few weeks back when her 9-year-old daughter asked McIntosh to sew her a mask. That inspired an idea to start a mask-sewing drive, an idea that was met with some negativity when McIntosh posted her idea on Facebook. That caught the eye of Berea resident and seamstress Sandy Rowlette, who encouraged McIntosh, and then volunteered to help her get the project going. Once word got out that she was making masks, requests began coming in, and McIntosh and volunteers have since been busy making masks for local pharmacies, funeral homes, physicians, and others in need.
“One mask grew quickly to 25, 25 quickly grew to 400, and I’m now almost to 800. I just started making them and it kept growing and growing and growing,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh’s daughter, who is currently in the U.S. Navy, will receive a mask, along with 310 for her shipmates, thanks to the effort.
McIntosh sews masks with a variety of designs, whether it’s puppy dogs, flowers, or other colorful patterns, but all of them are meant to bring a little joy to those that need it during a stressful time. “We are in a time of need, and people need hope and comfort more than anything else. God wants us to bless others, and if one mask gives someone else a measure of grace, then that is what I am called to do.”
Sandy Rowlette said she reached out to McIntosh because it’s a way for people to use their talents to help the community. While Rowlette is also a seamstress, she is able to capitalize on her organizational skills and network to get more people involved, and to help transport goods to McIntosh for completion. Rowlette said local seamstresses Kathy Bryant and Teresa Webb have also pitched in to make McIntosh’s effort a success, while McIntosh noted Navy mom Lori Matthews has also pitched in with her sewing talents.
“Sometimes you have God-given talents, but you don’t know how to use them,” Rowlette said. “This is one time where seamstresses can really step up. We could use God-given talents to produce something that could possibly save somebody’s life. I felt like it was something that we, the craft capital of Kentucky, surely could do. We have so many seamstresses in our community and so many quilters.”
Another thing that motivated Rowlette to help McIntosh and the others was learning that clerks at a local grocery store had no masks, even though they were probably coming into contact with hundreds of customers every day. That and other things drove home the need to protect people in town, she said. “This is not going to go away anytime soon, and we need to keep each other safe as much as possible. This is our community and we’ve got to keep it safe. This is one thing we can do,” Rowlette said.
Those interested in helping the effort can reach out to Rowlette by messaging her on her Facebook page, or by calling her at (859) 893-2366.
Currently, there’s a need for more elastic for the masks, as well as interfacing or filtering material. They could also use more seamstresses.
In the meantime, McIntosh said she stays inspired in these difficult times by one particular scripture, 1 Peter 4:10, which states each one should use whatever gifts he or she has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace. That sentiment, more than anything else, has been the driving force behind McIntosh’s effort to help others during the pandemic. Asked when she would stop making masks, McIntosh replied she would do it until she runs out of supplies. Said McIntosh: “God called me to use my talent, so that’s what I did.”
