Mamie Katherine Adams

Mamie Katherine Adams, age 86, widow of Major Adams, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation in Richmond.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Lick Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Friday, September 17, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Sep 18
Service
Saturday, September 18, 2021
11:00AM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
