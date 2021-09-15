Mamie Katherine Adams, age 86, widow of Major Adams, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation in Richmond.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Lick Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
