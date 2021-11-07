A Monticello man was arrested following a long pursuit on I-75 after stealing an SUV belonging to the Monticello Police Department.
The Kentucky State Police attempted to pull over the stolen SUV in Madison County, but the chase continued from mile-marker 86 to 104 in neighboring Fayette County.
The driver, Chase A. Jackson, 22 of Monticello attempted to make a U-turn at exit 104, at which time a KSP Trooper used his cruiser to end the pursuit.
The suspect the got out of the vehicle and ran on foot before being located by the Lexington Police Department. Jackson, 22, of Monticello was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he is lodged. No officers or members of the community were injured during the incident.
Jackson is charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH or More, receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot).
