On September 11, 2021, around 0327, Richmond Police responded to a local hotel on Keeneland Drive in reference to a report of gunfire. Officer quickly arrived and discovered shots were being fired from a hotel window. Officers worked quickly to get patrons out of the hotel and secure them in a safe location nearby.
The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit was called to the scene and made contact with a male inside the room who was identified as Samuel Riddell (55) of Waco. Riddell occupied the room with a female who secured herself in the bathroom until police safely got her out.
Mr. Riddell was eventually taken into custody and later interviewed by detectives. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them. Detectives discovered Riddell was a convicted felon and was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle. Mr. Riddell was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with the following:
(4) counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree- police officer
(2) counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree
(2) counts of criminal mischief 1st degree
(1) count of criminal mischief 2nd degree
(1) possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
(1) possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
There were no injuries reported after the incident. Police later discovered several bullets had struck vehicles in the parking lot, and one had entered an adjacent occupied room.
(Richmond Police Department)
