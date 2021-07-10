The Kentucky State Police arrested Christopher Roberts, 43, of Irvine Saturday morning in connection with the death of Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts.
On Wednesday morning, the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted by Estill County 911 at approximately 10 a.m., in reference to a woman found laying in the road, in rural Estill County.
KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to Marbleyard Road, where they discovered a Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts, 50 of Irvine, deceased. The preliminary investigation indicated the woman had been fatally injured. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner.
Christopher Roberts is lodged at Three Forks Regional Detention Center in Lee County. Roberts is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
