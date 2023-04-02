The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash involving an ATV that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Jellico Creek Road in McCreary County.
Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers found 19-year-old Ivan R. Vanover, of Whitley City had been involved in a single ATV accident.
Due to the injuries involved in the accident Mr. Vanover was pronounced deceased by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Logon Mallory is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, McCreary Co. Sheriff’s Department, McCreary Ambulance Service, McCreary Coroner’s Office, Whitley City Fire Department.
