The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2 p.m. today, on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County.
The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Glen D. Wagoner, 69, of Richmond, was traveling north on Boonesboro Road (KY-627), when he exited the roadway striking a culvert and overturning causing Wagoner to be ejected.
As a result of the collision, Wagoner was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Chris Damron. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMS, Whitehall Fire and the Madison County Coroner.
