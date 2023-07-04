The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a field off of Crab Orchard Road (KY-39) in Garrard County on June 4.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the State Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as Glenn Caddell, 47, of Lancaster.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Johnathan Walls.
