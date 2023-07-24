A shooting involving a Berea Police officer left one man injured and in custody following a domestic situation on Redbud Drive at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The Berea Police Department responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:30 a.m. at Redbud Drive in the Dogwood Heights Subdivision on South Dogwood Drive.
"There were several reports of shots fired (called into 911)," Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said.
A female involved in the situation left safely, while the man, who was shot at least once, and transported to the hospital for treatment. The man, whose named has not been released, is in custody.
The Berea Police Department requested assistance from the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police. The KSP is in charge of the investigation.
"The chief and major are following the proper protocols with this type of situation," Fraley said. "I have complete confidence in our police department to handle this the proper way."
No officers were injured in the shooting.
In a press release, the Berea Police Department said in a press release the shooting was "an isolated event and there is no further threat to the community at this time."
More information will be available once it is released.
