On January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:08 p.m., Richmond Police responded to 737 North Third Street in reference to a domestic dispute.
The female victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Logan Browning (30) of Richmond, was armed with a weapon and attempting to enter her residence forcefully. Browning eventually forced his way into the residence and attacked the victim. Browning removed a handgun from the victim during the attack.
The female victim and three small children fled the apartment as police arrived. Browning barricaded himself inside the residence and began firing shots out the windows forcing police to evacuate the building and surrounding apartments while he continued to shoot.
The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene and attempted to de-escalate Mr. Browning and plea for his surrender.
Browning refused to surrender and continued to threaten officers and fire shots. After four hours of intense negotiations, Browning set fire to the upstairs portion of the apartment, which forced him to exit out the back door armed with the handgun.
Officers immediately confronted Browning upon exit and demanded that he disarm himself and surrender. Officers were eventually able to take Browning into custody. Browning was taken for medical treatment due to injuries he received while forcing his way into the residence. Police will remain at his side and deliver him directly to the Madison County Detention Center when his treatment is complete.
Mr. Browning has been charged with the following: Burglary 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, Arson 1st degree, Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Assault 2nd degree–domestic violence, Criminal mischief 1st degree (8 counts), Wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer (9 counts), Wanton endangerment 1st degree (5 counts)
• The Richmond Police Department would like to thank all surrounding agencies that assisted us during this incident. Richmond Fire Department, Madison County 911 Dispatch Center, Madison County EMS, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department, Madison County Fire Department, Lexington Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Management, Waco Volunteer Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Cartersville/Paint Lick Volunteer Fire Department, Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department, Union City Volunteer Fire Department, Bluegrass Area Chapter Red Cross, Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board
