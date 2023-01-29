The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence on Richmond Road at KY-52 in neighboring Estill County early Sunday morning.
KSP Post 7 Troopers and Detectives responded to the residence and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, of Irvine, deceased inside from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Estill County Coroner, and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The initial investigation indicated Johnson entered the residence armed and was confronted by a male occupant inside. The occupant retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Johnson. No charges have been filed at this time.
The onging investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted on scene by KSP Personnel, Estill County Coroners Office, Estill County EMS and Irvine Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.