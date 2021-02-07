The Kentucky State Police, London Post, is investigating an Officer- Involved Shooting in Laurel County.
Shortly after 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Kentucky State Police was contacted by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on Chestnut Way in Laurel County.
The preliminary investigation indicated the Laurel County Sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance complaint where they encountered Michael V. Collins 59, of London, who was armed with a handgun.
During a confrontation, a deputy from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office discharged his agency’s issued firearm striking Collins. Collins was transported from the scene by Laurel County EMS to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London and was later transferred by Laurel County EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Collins is in critical but stable condition.
There were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.
The investigation is continuing and is being led by Post 11 Lieutenant Tony Dingess. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 investigative section, Laurel County EMS, and the Laurel County Sherriff’s Office.
