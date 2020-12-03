The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before noon Thursday on Highway US 421, north of McKee.
The initial investigation indicated a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Larry Judd, 68 of McKee, was traveling south on Hwy. US 421, when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve. The vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned in a creek.
As a result of the collision, Judd was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in London where he was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's Office. His passenger, Edna Bray, 66, of McKee, KY was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Berea where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner's Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Ty Robinson. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County EMS, McKee Police Department, McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
