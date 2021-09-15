Manuel Jackson Moore lll, age 45, passed away at his home in Nancy, KY on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
A private family service at the Moore’s home in Hazard will be held to celebrate Jackson’s life. Inurnment will be in the Moore Family Cemetery on Upper 2nd Creek in Hazard, KY.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
