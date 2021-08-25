Marcella “Marci” Baker Griffin, age 82, of Berea passed away Friday August 13, 2021. She was born May 29, 1939 in Lancaster, Kentucky to the late, John A. and Veda Jane Baker. She grew up in Garrard County Kentucky. She attended Mott College in Flint, Michigan graduating in 1979.
She married Paul Griffin and lived all over the US. Marci was a talented, creative and generous person, a great cook and celebrated many wedding, birthdays, and holidays with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, a son Paul Edward Griffin and a daughter Frances Jean Mossman, brothers and sisters: Nelsa, Warren, Anne, Calvin, Frances, Carl, and Lula. She is survived by daughter Melinda, grandchildren John Paul, and Bailey, great grandchildren Arizona, Kamryn, and Olive.
She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and many friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Clare Catholic Church. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date with family and friends.
