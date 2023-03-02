The weather is always weird in Kentucky.
This week has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Bluegrass and it’s a good time to be reminded about the risk for severe weather, especially as the season changes from winter to spring.
It seems like yesterday when I was awoken by what sounded like a roaring train at my Dad’s residence on Haiti Road in the early morning hours of April 20, 1996. Startled by a severe thunderstorm, I alerted my dad and told him I had heard what sounded like a locomotive zooming on I-75 nearby.
Although my father meant well, he said it was just a thunderstorm. Usually, those words are comforting. But this was different. I gave dad the benefit of a doubt because he was probably half asleep at the time, but because I’m such a deep sleeper, the sound was more than a few claps of thunder, a few lightning strikes, and a little rain. I tried to go back to sleep but just couldn’t do it.
My reporter instincts took over. I just calmly got in my truck, and within minutes of reaching asphalt, I saw the aftermath of what I had heard just a few minutes earlier.
It wasn’t pretty, either.
When I arrived at Dairy Mart — the current location of Circle K on Chestnut Street — it was evident a tornado had made its way through town. Circle K was located just a few miles from dad’s residence at the time. I then traveled to Morningview Drive, where my mom and Kenneth lived at the time to make sure they were OK.
They were spared from the damage in the area, including structural destruction at the Parker Seal plant nearby. Downed trees and power lines were widespread in the area, including, the Old Town Village, and some trees were uprooted on the Berea College campus.
The night before, as I was leaving the newspaper office in Richmond, I grabbed more than a handful of camera film and threw a couple of rolls at Jeff Drummond, and told him to take them because you never know when you might need them. The weather forecasters predicted an outbreak of severe weather but not at the magnitude of what transpired in the early morning hours of April 20, 1996.
I had no idea.
As it turns out, he and I both needed film the very next morning. We didn’t have iPhone technology, and I think a few of us had the old heavy flip Nokia cell phones of that era. The newsroom, led by Lea Schultz, gathered at a central location and devised a plan for coverage. My target area was Shortline Pike, and I came across a family that escaped by hiding in the bathroom of their mobile home under a mattress.
We had all of our news put together that night and ready for production the very next Sunday morning. That was my first experience covering a natural disaster, and it helped prepare me for another tornado that hit the Kirksville community 13 years later in 2009.
By that time, technology had advanced, and sirens were more widespread in Madison County, giving residents more time to prepare for impending severe storms.
The anniversary of the tornado outbreak in 1996 still serves as a reminder to always be prepared when severe weather strikes. Sometimes you just never know.
