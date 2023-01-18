MLK Day 2023

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Day Celebration was held Monday. Berea College students and members of the community, above, marched from Union Church to First Christian Church. The Bluegrass Ensemble performed, Rev. Caldwell Reiss, pastor of First Christian Church gave the welcome. The keynote speaker was Hannah L. Drake of Louisville. Drake is an author of 11 books and a blogger, activist, poet and public speaker. The events were sponsored by the Carter G. Woodson Center for Interracial Eduction Black Cultural Center and the City of Berea. Photo by Brooklyn Kenney/Berea College

