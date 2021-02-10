Margaret Crowell Price passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on February 7, 2021 at age 79.
She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Kitty Crowell, and her sisters Jewel Crowell Harris and Ruth Crowell Noland.
Price also served as a former advertising manager for the Berea Citizen.
She is survived by her sons, Stephon Price and Greg (Yonna) Price; grandchildren Hollie Casey, Lindsey Price, Stacey Frye, Lance Price, Stephanie Price, and Jacob Price; sister Charlotte Crowell Dubose; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration service will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 912 31st Street E, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Friends and family are asked to make a donation to Ridgecrest Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.