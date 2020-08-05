Margaret Mary Isaacs, 82, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Berea after a long illness. Born April 14, 1938 in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada. She is the daughter of the late David and Carmel Mulroony Barry. She married Denver Isaacs on October 17, 1956 in McKee, KY. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Margaret chose cremation for her final wishes. A private family service is being discussed for the future.
