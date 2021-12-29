Marie Lamb Prater, 90, Berea, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at The Terrace Nursing and Rehab Facility following an illness.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Reppert Funeral Home and cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
