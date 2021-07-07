Marjorie Deaton Chrisman, 85, Knob Lick Road died Friday, July 2, 2021 in Frankfort.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Randy Chrisman officiated and burial was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Berea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to Knob Lick Baptist Church, 3225 Knob Lick Rd, Irvine, KY 40336 or Hospice of the Bluegrass, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
