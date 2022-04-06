Mark Alan Gailey September 20, 1958- January 18, 2022 63 years old.
Known to his friends as Liberty Felix, Mark, 63, lived in Berea where he was born and raised. He was born on Sept. 20, 1958 and attended Berea Community School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications from Eastern Kentucky University. He enjoyed theatre, and took on a variety of roles including acting, stage management, lighting, and directing. Along with theater and dance Mark loved to perform. He embraced unusual roles such as a clown walking on stilts or riding a unicycle. He also enjoyed folk and Morris dancing and was well known in those communities for his passion, his warm and inclusive demeanor, and his behind the scenes support in making dance events happen. He was active for many years in the Libertarian Party and held a significant part of the institutional memory for that organization. Mark was well known for his knowledgeable conversation and passion for fairness. He was self-employed for many years as a landscaper, media specialist, tax preparer, and worked in many capacities over the years. At the time of his passing he was employed by Exela Technologies where he took pride in helping to upgrade the health care records of US veterans.
He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sallie Gailey, and several pets. He is survived by his brother David Gailey (Beth), and his sisters, Carol Gailey and Patricia Gailey.
A memorial service will be held on May 1 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Union Church, Berea.
Rest in Peace, Liberty Felix, Sovereign Citizen
