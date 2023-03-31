Richmond’s seven Tuskegee Airmen who served during World War II were recognized with a specific interpretive marker at the Richmond location of the Madison County Public Library. The marker, located outside of the building near a mural that was painted by Graham Allen of First Lieutenant Frank D. Walker, was dedicated last Thursday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave the keynote address. The seven members — First Lt. Frank Walker, Tech. Sgt. Donald Dillingham, Private First Class Robert Ferrell, Sgt. John S. Harris, Private First Class Carolyn Runyon, First Lt. Eugene Runyon and First Lt. William Walker — were represented by their families. Formed in March of 1942, the Tuskegee Airmen were the United States first black military airmen unit. Assigned mostly in Europe, there were nearly 15,000 Tuskegee airmen, and of that number 992 served as pilots. Several airmen were trained to serve on B-25 Mitchell bombers, but this unit never saw combat due to the ending of the war in Europe.
The airmen flew 1,578 missions, with 66 airmen killed in combat. In addition to their bomber escort duties, they destroyed dozens of Axis aircraft both in the air and on the ground, as well as reeking havoc on the enemy’s logistical, transportation and support systems.
