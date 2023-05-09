Marriage Licenses: April 20 - 26, 2023

April 21
• Ashley Brooke Ross, patient registration coordinator, 39, of Richmond to Johnson Fredrick Collins, inventory specialist, 36, of Richmond
• Mark Dalton Saylor, contract labor, 27, of Richmond to Erika Lindsay Howard, teacher, 27 of Richmond
• Morrigan Ashley Hansen, office manager, 22, of Richmond to Stryder Jackk Shepherd, sales, 22, of Richmond
• Shantaisha Renee Parks, student, 29, of Richmond to Rojae Tyrece Pearson, self-employed, 23, of Richmond
• Celia Barrera, legal assistant, 39, 9f Richmond to Richard Wayne Springer, voice engineer III, 52, of Richmond
• Kristian Nicole Kaylor, parts sales at O’Reilly’s, 28, of Richmond to Chad Austin Lee McKinney, motorcycle tech, 28, of Richmond
April 25
• Sky Dawn Metcalf, unemployed, 20, of Berea to Jakob Charles Gabbard, maintenance, 21, of McKee
• Aaron Clark, plumber, 40, of McKee to Anisha Lynn Neal, secretary, 39, of Richmond
• Elise Shandale Durham, supervisor, 28, of Richmond to Austin Joseph Thomas, stocker, 27, of Richmond
April 26
• Angel Dale Banks, stay at home mom, 28, of Berea to Katlin Marie Littleton, CNA training, 22, of Berea
• Bryce Gene Winkler, farmer, 20, of Richmond to Madison Paige Biggs, unemployed, 19, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.