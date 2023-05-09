Marriage Licenses: April 20 - 26, 2023

Red ribbons in the shape of two hearts for love concept, wedding or Valentine day. Vector illustration isolated on white background.

 Tatiana Liubimova

April 21

• Ashley Brooke Ross, patient registration coordinator, 39, of Richmond to Johnson Fredrick Collins, inventory specialist, 36, of Richmond

 • Mark Dalton Saylor, contract labor, 27, of Richmond to Erika Lindsay Howard, teacher, 27 of Richmond

• Morrigan Ashley Hansen, office manager, 22, of Richmond to Stryder Jackk Shepherd, sales, 22, of Richmond

• Shantaisha Renee Parks, student, 29, of Richmond to Rojae Tyrece Pearson, self-employed, 23, of Richmond

• Celia Barrera, legal assistant, 39, 9f Richmond to Richard Wayne Springer, voice engineer III, 52, of Richmond

• Kristian Nicole Kaylor, parts sales at O’Reilly’s, 28, of Richmond to Chad Austin Lee McKinney, motorcycle tech, 28, of Richmond

April 25

• Sky Dawn Metcalf, unemployed, 20, of Berea to Jakob Charles Gabbard, maintenance, 21, of McKee

• Aaron Clark, plumber, 40, of McKee to Anisha Lynn Neal, secretary, 39, of Richmond

• Elise Shandale Durham, supervisor, 28, of Richmond to Austin Joseph Thomas, stocker, 27, of Richmond

 

April 26

• Angel Dale Banks, stay at home mom, 28, of Berea to Katlin Marie Littleton, CNA training, 22, of Berea

• Bryce Gene Winkler, farmer, 20, of Richmond to Madison Paige Biggs, unemployed, 19, of Richmond

Recommended for you