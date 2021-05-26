Marriage Licenses: May 7 - 11, 2021

May 7
• Anna Grace Keller (37) of Richmond to Evelyn Rose Perler-Tomboly (23) of Berea
May 10
• Peggy Marie Johnson (33) of Mt. Vernon to James Allen Ingram (35) of Mt. Vernon
• Alexander Monroe Patrick Garrison (24) of Richmond to Casey Lee Simpson (23) of Nicholasville
• Emily Drew Osburn (25) of Richmond to Aaron Lee Reeder (28) of Richmond
• Madeline Gail McLin (19) of Berea to Robert Lee Mills IV (20) of Berea
• Shelbi Peyton Arvin (26) of Irvine to Donnie Lee Creech (35) of Richmond
May 11
• Cristal Alana Torres (22) of Richmond to Benjamin Kipchirchi (27) of Richmond
• Ashley Marie Gray (32) of Richmond to Austin Lee Hunt (29) of Richmond
