Marriage Licenses: May 7 - 11, 2021

May 7

• Anna Grace Keller (37) of Richmond to Evelyn Rose Perler-Tomboly (23) of Berea

May 10

• Peggy Marie Johnson (33) of Mt. Vernon to James Allen Ingram (35) of Mt. Vernon

• Alexander Monroe Patrick Garrison (24) of Richmond to Casey Lee Simpson (23) of Nicholasville

• Emily Drew Osburn (25) of Richmond to Aaron Lee Reeder (28) of Richmond

• Madeline Gail McLin (19) of Berea to Robert Lee Mills IV (20) of Berea

• Shelbi Peyton Arvin (26) of Irvine to Donnie Lee Creech (35) of Richmond

May 11

• Cristal Alana Torres (22) of Richmond to Benjamin Kipchirchi (27) of Richmond

• Ashley Marie Gray (32) of Richmond to Austin Lee Hunt (29) of Richmond

