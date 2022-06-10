May 19
• Keile Elizabeth Jackson, registered behavior technician, 22, of Richmond to Trevor Lyn Nall, route driver, 24, of Richmond
• Amanda Marie Stevens, respiratory therapist, 42,of Richmond to James Christensen, factory, of Richmond
• Paul Nathan Coyle, water plant, 27 of Richmond to Hollie Faith Doyle, dental assistant, 23, of Cynthiana
• Ashley Ann Adams, occupational therapist, 26, of Berea to William David Travis, occupational safety, 29, of Richmond
• Autumn Heather Rose, food service, 39 of Richmond to Ernie Wayne McQueen, food service, 47, of Richmond
May 20
• Andrea Katerina Renee Saylor, cosmetologist, 22, of Richmond to Cameron Joseph Nease, student, 22, of Richmond
• Micah Bailey Moyers, student, 22, of Middlesboro to Kaitlyn Isabel Wilder, student, 22, of Walton
May 23
• Tyson Dakota Geronimo Yancy, police officer, 29, of Berea to Molly Elise Karen Marcum, unemployed, 23, of Berea
• Riley James Cusick, engineer, 28, of Richmond to Jingyi Wang, client associate, 29, of Richmond
• Angela Marie Hurst, regional manager, 41, of Richmond to Mark Edward Hicks, laborer, 45, of Richmond
• Katelyn Marie Vibbert, student, 21, of Burkesville to Collin Ryan Richards, radiologic tech, 23, of Burkesville
May 25
• Nicola Anne Tarrant-Hoskins, retired, 60 of Richmond to Gary Franklyn Hisel, architect, 69, of Richmond to Brittany Nicole Webb, research specialist, 20, of Berea
• John Logan Hughes, lobbyist, 26, of Richmond to Madelyn Rose Bullen, student, 23, of Broadhead
• Ryan Walter Seeney, occupational therapist, 25, of Richmond to Sarah Kathryn Shivel, healthcare administrator, 24, of Richmond
• Rhonda Gray Davis, certified dietary manager, 43, of Richmond to Michael Allen Henry, UK, 45, of Richmond
• Makenzie Nykole Norton, retail, 20 of Berea to Hunter Allen Winkler, retail, 21, of Richmond
• Kelsey Lynn Ballou unemployed, 21, of Richmond to Johnnie Franklyn Brockman, machine operator, 26, of Richmond
• Kami Jo Chappell, interpreter, 23, of Richmond to Dakota Matthew Stringfield, social worker, 24, of Richmond
• Haileigh Noel Riddell, unemployed, 20 of Richmond to Edward Roger Williams, property manager, 57, of Richmond
• Leanne Christine Preston, resident assistant, 21, of Richmond to Garry Isaac Bates, part inspection, 23, of Richmond
June 1
• Christopher Michael Coulter, CSR, 42, of Berea, to Melissa Anne Prather-Schneider, CSR, 42, of Berea
• Lauren Alyse Pierce, legal assistant 25, of Berea to Zachary Tyler Sutherland, creative designer, 26, of Stamping Ground
• Kristen Leighann Greer, sales, 37, of Richmond to Meridith Lynn Mullins, self-employed, 46, of Richmond
• Alan Ray Jackson, contractor, 31, of Richmond to Dada Delilah Teague, nurse, 34, of Richmond
• Michelle Elaine Kelley, registered nurse, 40, of Richmond to Jeremy James Woods, disabled, 40, of Richmond
• Alexis Noel Budine, physician’s assistant, 28, of Waco to Matthew James Utter, substation tech, 26, of Waco
• Cheyanna Lymm Strange, Conduent advisor, 22, of Richmond to Zachery Dewayne Thomas, Amazon, 22, of Richmond
• Matthew Kesner Sagan, equine director, 25, of McAlister Pennsylvania to Cassandra Joy Lauer, missionary accountant, 23, of York, Pennsylvania
• Tyler Norris Tolson, truck driver, 36, of Richmond to Tiffany Elaine Naylor, unemployed, 35, of Richmond
• Jonathan Edward Lobb, manager, 32, of Richmond to Reanna Leigh Read, medical laboratory scientist, 35, of Richmond
