Madison County wedding vows
Oct. 6
• Jaime Lynn Weber, 47, Lowe’s of Richmond to Christopher Matthew Spivey-Campbell, 28, unemployed of Richmond
• Abby Michele Lamb, 26, nurse, of Waco to James Tyler Mosley, 28, self-employed of Waco
• Joshua Wayne Parker, 40, agriculture of Waco to Shawnda Marie Lee, 37, server of Georgetown
• Kyle Alexander Walters, 27, IT Tech of Richmond to Samantha Lee Viars, 27, health administration of Richmond
• Haley Renee Ferguson, 24, speech therapist of Richmond to Justin Scott Kingston, 27, product implantation of Richmond
• Ashley Faith Sawran, 23, medical assistant of Richmond to Christopher Lane Pierce, 30, mechanic of Richmond
• William Joshua Colby Faulkner, 33, railroad worker of Walker, Ky. to Hannah Laine Hudson, 31, audiologist of Richmond
• Vivian Michelle Farley, 37, senior rep of Berea to Marc Joseph Rinker, 37 of Berea
• Cierra Belle Coots, 22, baker of Richmond to William Cody Mason Taylor, 29, concrete finisher of Richmond
• Reina Isabel Davis, 23, teacher of Richmond to Shaina LeKaye Horn, 33, nurse of Richmond
• Rhonda Gail Isaacs, 48, factory of McKee to Marvin Webb, 51, disabled of McKee
• Stephen Jacob Parks, 33, production operator of Richmond to Alexis Elaine Jaggers, 28, registered behavior technician of Danville
• Cassidy Ann Ward, 24, dental hygienist of Richmond to Lake Barnett Adkins, 26, retail store manager of Richmond
• Brittany Lynne Gregory, 25, dispatcher of Richmond to Timothy Lee Baugh, 25, general contracting of Berea
• Reagan Cheyenne Coile, 24, safety manager of Richmond to Aaron Walker Flatt, 26, demand planner of Richmond
• Caitlyn Nicole Parks, 29, supervisor, patient access of Lexington to Luke Dean Bradshaw, 27, Wal-Mart manager of Lexington
• James Patrick Welsh Jr, 47, trucker of Waco to Vanessa Angelina Lair, 45, self-employed of Waco
Oct. 7
• Madison Brooke Wilson, 23, hairdresser of Richmond to Arturo Christopher Villegas, 26, logistics specialist of Richmond
• Gavin Daugherty Shanks, 21, firefighter of Berea to Shelby Morgan Creech, 20, White House Clinic of Booneville
• Leah Hope Elliott, 36, teacher of Berea to Ronison Mores De Matos, 34, manager of Berea
• Cheyenne Nicole Winkler, 18, self-employed of Richmond to Jackson Gregory Douglas, 21, utilities of Waco
• Mark Clayton Burcham, 46, maintenance manager of Berea to Delana Kay Wommer, 52, residential supervisor of Berea
Oct. 10
• Faith Kirsten Vanhoose, 31, help desk tech of Richmond to Joseph Gregory Pert, 31, counter agent of Richmond
Oct. 11
• Brandon Coleman Clark, 25, HVAC of Berea to Victoria Chandler Coffey, 23, unemployed of Berea
• Jamie Lea Hall, 26, monitoring tech of Berea to Kyle Robert Perrault, 30, plant operator of Berea
• Brandon Douglas Morgan, 35, engineer of Paint Lick to Ashley Nicole Wallace, 35, unemployed of Paint Lick
• Kindra Mae Taylor Hembree, 24, accounts payable of Richmond to Matthew David Hager, 23, Human Resources of Richmond
• Carleigh Jayden Paige McClure, 21, unemployed of Berea to Jarrod Lee Green, 19, line work of Waco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.