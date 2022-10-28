Oct. 13
• Elsa Morgan Moberly, 25, teacher to James William Dean Daniel, 24, contruction of Richmond
• Jessica Ann Cox, 40, claims adjuster of Richmond to Christopher Alexis Miles Disney, 46, self-employed of Richmond
• Lindy Shannon Dale, 19, student of Elizabethtown to Tyler Ray Coolbear, 23, retail of Lexington
• Denise Michele Reynolds, 24, Garden Center Supervisor of Richmond to Robert Seth Brock, 25, insurance account representative of Richmond
• Michelle Lynn Barnett, 45, nurse of Richmond to Buaya Ghimire, 49, physician of Richmond
• Katelyn Laura Foley, 34, teacher of Berea to Bryan Scott Stagos, 31, inventory specialist of Berea
• Aaron Troy Mason, 34, TTai of Mount Vernon to Alisha Marie Tirey, 25, TTai of Mount Vernon
• Ashley Annabelle Bentley, 24, insurance agent of Richmond to Michael Brandon Williams, 25, physical therapist of Richmond
• Breanna Nicole Jones, 24, sales and financing of Berea to Matthew Gene Kimbler, 32, engineer of Berea
• Kimberly Leann Haney, 31, researcher of Richmond to Brandon Patrick Thompson, 40, librarian of Richmond
Oct. 14
• Bailey Marie Loge, 21, server of Richmond to Jonathan Aeam Chaney, 21, student of Richmond
• Martina Erica Leforce, 38, USDA Child Nutriion Specialist of Berea to Seth William Stair, 39, online learning material of Berea
• Kahryn Renae Ruholt, 24, registered nurse of Richmond to Joanthan Blake Gross, 25, sellf-employed painter of Richmond
• Danielle Nicole Childress, 31, unemployed of Richmond to Zackari Ryan Hoskins, 31, software QA of Richmond
• Ashleigh Brooke Woolum, 25, community health worker of Richmond to Tyler Ashton Salyers, 26, sales representative of Richmond
• Harley Shawna Kaylor, 29, ophomic tech of Richmond to Ronald Brandon Fowler, 39, customer account specialist of Richmond
• Shelby Gabrielle Dupler, 25, self-employed to Joel Seth Eaton, 22, self-employed of Richmond
Oct. 17
• Tionna Dachelle Arlene Gassett, 30, sales associate of Richmond to Destiny Michelle Keith, 28, warehouse line runner of Richmond
• Emily Louise Fox, 30, administration of Richmond to Zacahry Allen Powers, 34, manager of Richmond
• Emily Renee Childress, 24, server of Richmond to Trevor Dwayne Smith, 21, plumber of Richmond
• Sarah Faye Forsythe, 25, teacher of Berea to Adam Elisha Blanton, 21, line worker of Richmond
• Lawrence Drew Fritz, 37, carpenter of Illinois to Ashlynn Brooke Renfro, 25, food service of Illinois
Oct. 18
• Brent Allen Sizemore, 37, teacher of Berea to Dona Rae Daugherty, 42, architect historian of Berea
• Elizabeth Alexis Stull, 22, nurse of Richmond to Luke Taylor Todd, 26, laborer of Richmond
