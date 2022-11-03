Oct. 20
• Meghan Fern Althauser, 30, teacher of Richmond to Cory William Watts, 35, aviation of Richmond
• Jacob Douglas Young, 26, loan officer of Berea to Marybeth Sara Combs, 27, caretaker of Berea
• Lauren Nichole Chasteen, 30, vet tech of Richmond to Devon Wayne Sellers, 27, retail manager of Richmond
• Christopher Lee Anglin, 29, Wal-Mart of Richmond to Rebecca Kaye Edwards, 27, Wal-Mart of Richmond
• Cynthia Ellen Griffin, 52, disabled ot Richmond to James Paul Harvey, 62, disabled of Richmond
Oct 21
• Sarah Jean King, 24, teacher of Richmond to Logan Michael Middleton, 25, POS Administrator of Richmond
• Anita Kathleen Harmon, 29, recreation supervisor of Richmond to Jordan Seth Rose, 33, transportation specialist of Paint Lick
• Erin Danielle Johnson, 36, nurse of Richmond to Nalani Kai Freiras, 33, patient care tech of Richmond
Oct. 26
• Kelli Joe Grant, 35, manufacturing of Berea to Nicholas Ryan Hall, 43, unemployed of Richmond
