Sept. 22
• Bonnie Louise Zito, self-employed, 55 of Richmond to Andrew Lee Hayden Durbin, retired engineer, 58 of Richmond
• Hunter Quad Perry, heavy equipment operator, 22 of Greenup to McKonzie Jean Walters, PGA Golf Professional, 22 of Rush.
• Laura Bryan Griswold, operations manager, 30 of Knoxville, Tennessee to Cameron Evan McGraw, engineering, 29 of Elizabethtown\
• Rebecca Linn Brown, jewelry store owner, 26, of Berea, to Michael David Hurt, financial examiner, 26, of Berea
• Madison Brooke King, nursing care tech, 24 of Berea to Thomas Wyatt Hickey, contractor, 23 of Batavia, Ohio
Sept. 23
• Kandis Danielle Vega, nursing, 34 of Richmond to Dillon Hugh Lane, millwright, 28 of Richmond
Sept. 27
• Jennifer Sue Harrison, Wal-Mart, 43 of Berea to Danny Dale Gillispie, naturecom, 49, of Berea
• Danielle Hanna Miller, pharmacy tech, 31 of Richmond to Alexander Todd Lay, pharmacy tech, 28 of Richmond
• Penelope Stewart Rose, retired, 56 of Richmond to Carl Edward Grimes, maintenance supervisor, 61 of Richmond
• Ashley Jordan Sizemore, case manager, 27 of Berea to Joseph Nathaniel Wells, spectrum tech, 28 of Winchester
• Sheanna Marie Coss, server, 26 of Richmond to Neal Gordon Stone, unemployed, 38 of Richmond
• Katherine Jo Hagan, bank auditor, 34 of Richmond to Brian Davis Butler, financial advisor, 48 of Richmond
• Nancy Omaria Fuentes Davila, unemployed, 47 of Richmond to Luis Fernando Maya Esguerra, painter, 52 of Richmond
• Alyson Kay Taylor Kinney, human resource clerk, 31 of Berea to Clark Robert Haynes, parts manager 30 of Richmond
Sept. 28
• Laura Allison Edinger, teacher, 38 of Berea to Brian Scott Turner, teacher, 50 of Jackson
* Brenna Michell Cain, unemployed, 25 of Richmond to Nathaniel Allen Marks, contract, 32 of Richmond
