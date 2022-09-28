Sept. 15
• Christopher Chance Burnett, insurance agent, 22, of Richmond to Bailey Renee Bird, EKU Online Advisor, 22, of Versailles
Sept. 16
• Rhonda Ann Shastid, retail manager, 54 of Richmond to James Carl Green, construction, 56, of Richmond
Sept. 19
• Mary Elizabeth Goins, pharmacy tech, 28 of Richmond to Nicholas Gage May, military, 22, of Richmond
• Allison Cathleen Rogers, assistant manager Penn Station, 34, of Richmond to Jarrod Thomas Cable, manager Snappy Tomato, 38, of Richmond
• Paige Elizabeth Lush, hair stylist, 28, of Richmond to Brian Charles Hall, police officer, 28, of Richmond
• Kristen Shea Rayborn, practice manager, 39,of Richmond to Otis Andrew Skelton, health care manager, 44, of Richmond
• Marilyn Faye Daugherty, retired, 58, of Richmond to Patrick Lee Barile, retired, 64 of Clinton, Tennessee
• Lindsay Miller, pharmacist, 29, of Richmond to Victor Tyler Logan, student, 30, of Richmond
• Caitlin Elizabeth Pack, patient relations, 27 of Richmond to Nicholas Jarrod Chaney, property management, 32, of Richmond
• Rachel Elizabeth Harrison, property management, 29, of Richmond to Nicholas John Jager, materials analyst, 31, of Richmond
• Bun Hong Sokun Carter, employee, 38 of Berea to Lanin Lin, lawyer, 37 of Richmond
Sept. 20
• Connor Blake May, AT&T, 19, of Richmond to Nadiya Paige Taylor, daycare, 19, of Richmond
Sept. 21
• no records found
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.