Marsha Lynn Burdette Wolfinbarger, 56, of Berea, widow of Otha Wolfinbarger, died suddenly at her residence Monday, November 23, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 and the current mandated restrictions from the Governor of Kentucky, all services will be private with immediate family only attending.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
