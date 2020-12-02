Marsha Lynn Burdette Wolfinbarger, 56, of Berea, widow of Otha Wolfinbarger, died suddenly at her residence Monday, November 23, 2020.

Due to Covid-19 and the current mandated restrictions from the Governor of Kentucky, all services will be private with immediate family only attending. 

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Marsha Wolfinbarger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you