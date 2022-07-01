In January, a new pediatric therapy clinic opened its doors in Madison County.
Marshall Pediatric Therapy Clinic is new to Richmond, but not new to central Kentucky with clinics also in Georgetown, Lexington, and Nicholasville.
Courtney Desrochers, Marketing Coordinator for Marshall Pediatric Therapy defines that the Richmond location is something special.
“We are in partnership with EKU. We are an official clinical learning site. Meaning that students and faculty can come here and observe therapy taking place in real time.” said Desrochers.
“They can see the clinicians actively working with a child hands-on. We offer a student space here with TV that kind of homes in on cameras of different sessions. It’s real world happening versus only textbooks or just watching a video, it is seeing it live. This is the first clinic that we have done that with in terms of university partnership.”
With major colleges and universities surrounding all of Marshall Pediatric Clinic’s, the hope is to build these connections at each location. Desrochers explained that the EKU partnership has more of a homecoming feel for the company.
“Our founder and executive director (Pam Marshall) graduated from Eastern in 1989 from the Occupational Therapy program which is why she always knew she wanted to open a practice here (Richmond) and have the partnership with the university. So, it has been really beautiful honestly to see that come to fruition.” she said.
The collaboration runs far deeper than the Occupational Therapy program, Marshall Pediatric Therapy allows EKU students of multiple fields to utilize the clinic.
“We are really looking to highlight all departments; like psychology, behavioral health, and even social work.” said Desrochers
There are seven or eight departments of EKU welcome to the clinic.
Aside from the interconnection between EKU and the clinic, Marshall Pediatric Therapy has other attributes that really sets itself apart from competitors.
“We offer occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and what is really setting up apart is that we offer a fourth discipline and that is mental health therapy. Of all the times, it is now needed more than ever for all ages, but of course we are pediatrics, so we do go up to age 21.” said Desrochers.
Not only does Marshall Pediatric Therapy offer mental health therapy, but they also have taken the time to decipher the controversial ABA therapy attributes and develop their own approach. Despite several formats and types, Desrochers confirms they are introducing a brand-new model to the mix.
“Our program is called Building Blocks. Building Blocks offers a focused model of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is an applied science of behavior. It is an application of the scientific method of increasing skills while addressing and reducing challenging behaviors. This is done through reinforcement strategies and environmental manipulations after an analysis of data are collected through observation and assessment.” said Desrochers
The Building Blocks program will offer both a collaborative and integrative approach at a focused 6 to 25 hours a week despite the typical 26 to 40 hours a week that usually accompanies ABA therapy.
With multiple disciplines under one roof, the therapists can work together for the best needs of the child.
“It’s a little more targeted and a lot more effective.” said Desrochers.
She confirms that the goal is to bring all therapy under one umbrella and with the ability to bring a lot of approach to treatment.
Marshall’s Pediatric Therapy clinic is consistently growing, therefore if citizens are interested in services or employment, they can check their social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Citizens can give them a call at (859)-444-5330.
The company will also be unleashing a new, informative, personal, resourceful, and updated website in July that will house a lot of information for clients, staff, and citizens.
“This platform will be engaging and resourceful, while also offering a fun aesthetic and functionality component. We want everyone from our own staff and families, community partners, and referral sources alike to have a landing place they are confident will provide them with concise information and direction.” said Desrochers
Marshall Pediatric Therapy accepts most insurances and Medicaid.
