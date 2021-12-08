After a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s Mrs. Martha Ellen Coffey passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones in her home
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Sanchez will officiate. Burial will follow in the Isaacs Cemetery in Rockcastle County.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
