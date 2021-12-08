Martha Ellen Coffey

After a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s Mrs. Martha Ellen Coffey passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones in her home

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Sanchez will officiate. Burial will follow in the Isaacs Cemetery in Rockcastle County. 

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

Service information

Dec 13
First Visitation
Monday, December 13, 2021
6:00PM-9:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
Dec 14
Service
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
