Martha Jane Duttlinger, 81, passed away peacefully December 25 following a brief illness.
Visitation will be Thursday Dec 30, 2021, at noon until services begin at 1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, with Rev. Lee Huckleberry officiating. Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery. Services will be Livestreamed on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Sunshine Friends Pre School C/O Berea United Methodist Church 101 Fee St. Berea, KY 40403.
Lakes Funeral Home handled arrangements.
