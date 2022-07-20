Mary Ella Moore Strange

Mary Ella Moore Strange, 66, widow to the late Marvin Leon Strange, passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 193 Bridgestone Dr. Berea. Bro. Jeff Whittemore officiated and entombment followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. 

Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you