Mary Ella Moore Strange, 66, widow to the late Marvin Leon Strange, passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 193 Bridgestone Dr. Berea. Bro. Jeff Whittemore officiated and entombment followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.